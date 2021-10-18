ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man has pleaded guilty to his role in a carjacking that occurred in St. Louis City in January 2020.
Paul Eric Latham pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday. He was indicted in May 2021, accused of assisting Antwan Jones in a carjacking. Authorities say he was driving an SUV that was used in the crime. He pulled the car next to the victim, before Jones approached her and demanded she hand over her purse at gunpoint; the victim complied.
Inside the victim's purse was the keyfob to her Mercedes Benz. Latham and Jones drove around until they found the Mercedes Benz, Latham then got into the Mercedes Benz and drove off. Jones drove away in Latham's SUV. Officers later tracked the victim's phone to the 1800 block of Boismenue Avenue, where they found Latham's SUV with the victim's purse inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.