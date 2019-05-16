ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County man could face up to life in prison after admitting that he shot a St. Louis city police officer in 2017.
Federal prosecutors say 27-year-old Daryaun Wines pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count related to using a firearm to assault an officer. Sentencing is Aug. 28.
Read: Second suspect arrested after officer shot while following vehicle loaned to family member
Wines shot at a truck that Officer Archie Shaw was driving on Oct. 12, 2017. Shaw was struck several times and suffered serious injuries but survived. He was able to drive himself to safety.
A second man also accused of shooting the officer, Johnzell Moorehead Jr., has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.
