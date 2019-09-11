BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Dellwood man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a woman in an act of road rage on Highway 370.
Elijah Trice, 21, is charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trice was driving an SUV on eastbound 370 near I-270 when he cut off a woman in an SUV who then had to suddenly brake to avoid a collision, police said.
Both cars then ended up side-by-side before Trice allegedly shot the woman. She later reported the shooting to police from a hospital.
Authorities later arrested Trice and recovered a gun. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
