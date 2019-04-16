Fletcher Johnson mugshot

Fletcher Johnson 

 St. Louis County Jail

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges, accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from a North County MetroLink station.

Fletcher Johnson is charged with attempted child kidnapping.

On Tuesday, authorities say he approached the girl, who was with her mother brother at the North Hanley MetroLink station, and tried to grab her.

He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.