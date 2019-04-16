NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges, accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from a North County MetroLink station.
Fletcher Johnson is charged with attempted child kidnapping.
On Tuesday, authorities say he approached the girl, who was with her mother brother at the North Hanley MetroLink station, and tried to grab her.
He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
