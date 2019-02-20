EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly throwing an old toilet through the front glass of the East St. Louis Board of Education Office on Friday.
Dave Toliver, 36, is charged with criminal damage to property.
Police say he carried an old toilet to the Board of Education building, which is located at 10th and State Street, and threw it through the front glass. He then fled.
Officers said they later found him sitting on another old toilet at the intersection of 11th and Cleveland, where they arrested him.
He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.