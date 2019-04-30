ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police searched a St. Ann home Tuesday, hours after taking a man into custody accused of making a threat to shoot up a St. Louis County building.
Police said the man went to the St. Louis County offices at Northwest Plaza and threatened to shoot up the building because he was angry at former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
Security guards at the building called police. A judge later signed a warrant and authorities searched his home.
He was not armed when he was at the county building, but police say they found several weapons and a significant amount of ammunition at his home.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.