ROCK HILL (KMOV.com) - A Rock Hill man is facing charges for allegedly making threats against Webster Groves city employees.
Thomas Hobbs, 62, is charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.
According to court documents, Hobbs made threats against Webster Groves City employees, nearly forcing the closure of Webster Groves City Hall on January 31.
Authorities say he made written about “there being another Cookie Thornton situation.”
Thornton killed five people and injured two others at Kirkwood City Hall in February 2008.
Hobbs is being held on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
