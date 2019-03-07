ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges for allegedly photographing naked women while they tanned at a St. Peters gym.
Michael Koch is charged with invasion of privacy.
Police say he was inside a tanning booth at a Club Fitness in St. Peters and held a phone over the partition separating it from another tanning booth so he could take a picture of a naked woman inside.
The woman told police she turned around towards the phone, which Koch then immediately pulled down. Authorities say surveillance video confirmed that Koch was in the booth next to the victim. The incident happened on September 17, 2018.
Authorities say he also shared 41 images online of naked or partially naked women in private tanning booths at the Club Fitness location.
Prosecutors say they believe Koch had been taking such photos for more than a year.
Club Fitness later released the following statement:
"Club Fitness takes every measure to ensure the personal privacy and security of our employees and members.
Should there be any suspicions or reports about inappropriate actions or privacy abuse, we will contact the authorities immediately."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.