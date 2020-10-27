ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) — A man accused of stealing a cellphone from a woman as she was dying on a sidewalk outside of the Anheuser-Busch brewery has been charged.

Brian Davenport, 35 is charged with felony stealing.

The incident happened on Oct. 18 and was captured on surveillance video, police said. The video shows a 64-year-old woman who had been jogging collapse on the sidewalk after suffering an apparent heart attack in the 1200 block of Lynch, police said.

A man in a red van then pulls up to the woman, hops out, grabs her cellphone and speeds away. The man did not provide any assistance to the woman, who appeared to be unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said.

An ambulance later arrived and took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.