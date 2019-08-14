SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- The Sullivan Police Department has arrested a man who reportedly stole from a hardware store Sunday.
Burglary, theft and property damage charges have been filed against 52-year-old Michael Noe. Officials say Noe loaded up three shopping carts full of high-priced power tools from Sully's Hardware and left without paying.
Officials say Noe has a history of stealing-related convictions over the past 20 years. His bond is set at $35,000 and he cannot enter into Sully's Ace Hardware store.
