EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for a man accused of shooting a woman at an apartment complex just outside of the Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville (SIUE) campus.
Officials with SIUE sent an alert to students about the shooting, saying the suspect is still at large. The alert said the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. near The Reserves apartment complex.
Officers with the Edwardsville Police Department said a woman was shot and taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment. Her injuries didn't seem to be life-threatening.
In its latest alert, SIUE officials said the suspect was last seen at Moto Mart on Riverview in north St. Louis City.
The suspect was described as a black man with a thin build. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.
No other information was released.
If you have any information, call SIUE police 618-650-3324 or Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2134.
