GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is facing charges after he allegedly shot someone near an apartment complex in Granite City, officials said.
One gunshot was reported in the 2100 block of Amos Ave Saturday evening. Police said one person was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident happened near the Maryland Manor Apartments.
Police arrested Daishaun Jones-Dillon, 22. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm.
He is being held on a Madison County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond, 10 percent is needed to for him to post bond.
