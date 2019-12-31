DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 24-year-old Pevely man was charged for shooting a man while robbing a home on Dec. 19, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Caleb Schanz allegedly forced his way into a home on Glenview in De Soto with a group of other suspects.
Law enforcement said Schanz shot a man in the leg while the other suspects raided the home of money. Schanz is also accused of grabbing a second victim by her hair and putting a gun to her head, the sheriff’s office said.
Schanz was charged on Christmas Eve and was arrested on New Year’s Eve.
He’s being held without bond on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
