ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The man accused shooting Ballwin officer Michael Flamion is expected to go to trial.
Doctors say Antonio Taylor has a form of schizophrenia and confirm that he hears voices.
READ: Ballwin Police Department reflects on Officer Flamion's 3rd 'Alive Day'
However, doctors determined he is fit to stand trial because he understands the charges against him.
He is accused of shooting Flamion during a July 2016 traffic stop. Authorities say he ambushed Flamion and shot him in the neck.
The shooting left Flamion paralyzed.
