ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A North County man is facing charges, accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of her child while inside a car.
Andrew Buckingham, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.
Police say Buckingham appeared at 30-year-old Sharita Brooks' University City home on Sunday before Brooks drove him to an area near his home in Spanish Lake. Brooks' infant child was also in the car with them.
While in route, police say Brooks called a friend because she did not feel safe. Buckingham is accused of then shooting Brooks in the head while she was in the driver's seat. The car was in park and the engine was running, police say.
Buckingham was later spotted walking away from the scene, police say. Both Brooks and her baby were found inside the car in the 1600 block of Claudine around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Police said the infant appeared to be uninjured but was taken to the hospital for examination. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.
Buckingham is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
