JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged with murder after hitting his father with a piece of rebar, attempting to stab him and eventually fatally shooting him in Jefferson County Saturday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., officers arrived to the 1700 block of Burley in Festus for a report of a shooting. Police said Nathan A. Schweppe hit his father with a piece of steel rebar in the face, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall down. Schweppe then grabbed a knife and but was held back by his mother.
Police said Schweppe then grabbed a .38 caliber, pointed it at his father's chest and fired one shot. The 73-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Schweppe, 42, was taken into custody at the scene. Schweppe was later charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and domestic assault.
