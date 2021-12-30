Man accused of shooting his mother is shot by Lincoln County deputy

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lincoln County deputy shot a man who shot his mother Thursday morning.
Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department responded to the 40 block of Regent Court in Foley just after 10 a.m. for a domestic call. Once there, a 34-year-old man was arguing with his 52-year-old mother outside the house. The son opened fire and shot his mother while deputies were there. One deputy shot the man in response.
Both the mother and the son were taken to hospitals for treatment. The severity of their injuries is still unknown.
The deputy who shot the man was placed on administrative leave while the investigation concludes.
