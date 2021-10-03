SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is charged, accused of shooting a coworker at Rigazzi's restaurant in The Hill neighborhood of South City in mid-September.
Philandias Calvin, 36, is charged with armed criminal action, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say both he and the victim worked in the kitchen at Rigazzi's and got into an argument on the night of September 18 before Calvin fired shots, hitting the victim multiple times. The victim spent several days at a hospital.
Calvin was arrested 10 days later. Authorities say he has previous convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm.
