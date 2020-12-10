ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after allegedly firing at officers as they were responding to a shooting early Wednesday.
According to police, officers were responding to an active shooting around 12:30 a.m. in North County. While they were en route, the suspect, Stedmen Duncan, allegedly aimed his gun at their fully marked patrol cars and fired a shot at them as they moved.
When officers heard the shot, they turned around and went towards Duncan, 31. They then reportedly yelled at him to drop the gun and stop.
Duncan ran from officers and fired another shot at the officers who were chasing him, police said.
When officers eventually caught up with Duncan, the suspect allegedly threw the gun he used to fire the first two shots away. While being arrested, he spit on an officer, police said.
When police searched Duncan, they found a second gun that was reported stolen from Illinois, according to police. Officers also reported that a 7.62X39 shell was found on scene that matched the gun Duncan had from the original shooting and pursuit.
Duncan has been charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property and fourth-degree assault on law enforcement officer. He is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.
