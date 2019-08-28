NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 25-year-old man is accused of firing shots at a car with three children inside in North County.
Mytavis Alexander is charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.
The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Parker Road, police said.
Alexander and his ex-girlfriend, who had just broken up earlier on Tuesday, met at McDonalds on Parker Road to exchange custody of their 3-year-old son.
At the McDonald’s, police said Alexander got out of the car he was in and accompanied their son to his ex-girlfriend’s car. After the child got inside, Alexander accused the ex-girlfriend of stealing something from him. Police said she allowed him to search her car, but he did not find what he was looking for.
Alexander then allegedly removed a gun from his pocket and started banging on the car’s windows. Police said as ex-girlfriend started to drive away, Alexander pulled a gun out of his pocket and started shooting, hitting the car and flattening a tire.
Inside the car were the victim, her son, her cousin and her two children.
Police arrested Alexander a short time later. They say admitted to firing the shots.
He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail without bond.
