FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 44-year-old Villa Ridge, Mo. man is accused of sexually assaulting his daughter’s friend in June.
James Michael Reed is charged with rape and sodomy.
Police say the victim was spending the night at a friend’s house in Grey Summit in the early morning hours, when Reed came into the room she was staying in and made sexual comments towards her. She felt uncomfortable and asked him to leave but police said he refused.
Reed then allegedly made sexual advances towards her, which she refused. Police say Reed then restrained her in the bed and sexually assaulted her before he walked out of the room.
The victim then contacted her mother who picked her up and took her to a hospital.
The incident happened on June 30, police said.
Reed was arrested Wednesday at his work. Police say he is a registered sex offender due to an incident involving a 5-year-old in 2005.
He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
