FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a blind woman before threatening to shoot up a bar in Fenton.
Authorities say Shane Allison assaulted a legally blind woman at 026 Bar and Grill. Allison was then kicked out of the bar before police said he threatened to shoot up the bar.
Allison dropped his wallet, police say, which allowed them to track him down.
Authorities also say Allison told them he was drunk and did not remember what happened.
