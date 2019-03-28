O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A man is facing sex charges in the Metro East.
Paul Jensen, 23, of Damiensville, Illinois is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a minor, grooming and indecent solicitation of a child.
Police say on three occasions, he traveled to O'Fallon, Illinois and attacked a victim between the ages of 13 and 17.
Jensen was arrested by O’Fallon, Illinois police on Tuesday after a parent complained about contact Jensen made with a child on social media.
Jensen is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Police are searching for other victims.
