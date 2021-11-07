ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of multiple homicides in St. Louis County and St. Louis City was arrested and charged for two of the deadly shootings.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Perez Reed, who turns 26 on November 10, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Reed is accused of shooting Marnay Haynes, 16, at least two times in a "distinctive manner," killing her in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive on September 13.

Reed used the same distinctive manner when he shot Lester Robinson, 40, on September 26, killing him in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane.

Investigators say Reed shot a third person multiple times in the chest on September 12 in St. Louis County. Police didn't release the exact address for this shooting. That victim was left with serious injuries and a permanent disability.

Officers found shell casings at the three scenes matching the .40 caliber that was on his person when he was arrested. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said the handgun also matched casings from multiple St. Louis City homicides.

An FI task force arrested Reed. He's being held in federal detention. Should he be transferred to St. Louis County, his bond will be $2 million, cash only.

St. Louis County, St. Louis City and the FBI will host a press conference on Monday at 2 p.m. with more details. News 4 will stream the conference live and update this story.

