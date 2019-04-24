O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The husband of a woman who was found set on fire in O'Fallon, Illinois is facing murder charges.
Andrew McKissick is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson and aggravated battery.
Monday afternoon, police said they were looking for McKissick, who was wanted regarding the death of 35-year-old Sherry J. Billups. McKissick is Billups' husband.
READ: Husband of woman found on fire in O'Fallon, Illinois taken into custody in Tennessee
McKissick was believed to be driving a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Extended Cab truck with Illinois plates number 2453195-B. Authorities said he could be traveling to Mississippi or Alabama.
Tuesday morning, police announced that McKissick had been taken into custody by police in Memphis, Tennessee. According to police in O'Fallon, Illinois, McKissick is being held in Memphis police custody pending extradition to the state on unrelated charges.
Murder charges connected to Billups’ death were announced at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
McKissick's vehicle was reportedly previously found in another jurisdiction.
Police said the crime scene was located in an area near West Madison and Obernuefemann Road at 7:25 a.m. after a call for a vehicle fire. Police said they were on scene within two minutes.
Once on scene, officers found Billups on fire next to a car, and despite immediately rendering aid, were unable to save her.
McKissick is on parole after being convicted of assault on a police officer. Police said they had been to the home the couple lived in multiple times for domestic disturbance calls.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact detectives at 618-624-9589.
Police said a fund has been set up in Billups' name to help her family. To donate, go to a Regions' Bank branch.
