GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Quincy, Illinois man is facing charges of arson and burglary after allegedly setting fire to a convenience store on Oct. 14.
Terry A. Valenzuela, 21, is charged with three counts of arson and five counts of burglary.
According to the Granite City Police Department, officers and the fire department responded to Farm Fresh in the 2900 block of Nameoki Road for a fire. Officers and an arson investigator began to investigate the scene for evidence.
Police say a burglary at the convenience store and the fire was intentionally set by the suspect.
The Granite City Police and Fire Departments also responded to several vehicle fires in the vicinity of Farm Fresh which were suspected to have been committed by the same suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.