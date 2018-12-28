ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - A man is facing charges for allegedly trying to set the home of his father and stepmother on fire on Christmas Eve.
Timothy Kloeppel, 38, is charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree arson.
Police said he started two fires at the St. Charles County home.
His mother and stepfather first woke up around 2:00 a.m. when their fire alarm went off. They saw their piano in the family room was on fire. They put that fire out.
Around 7:45 a.m., the two discovered a fire in their garage, which they also put out. The rear door of the garage had been closed to prevent anyone from escaping, police said. Both the garage and a car inside suffered damage.
When questioned by police, Kloeppel reportedly told officers that he went into the garage and started the fire by lighting magazines with a fire.
He also told officers that the fires were a message to his stepmother to “stop building fires” between him and his father. He has been estranged from his father and stepmother, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.