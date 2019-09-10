WINFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of selling drugs to residents at an assisted living facility and taking them to a Lincoln County hotel to “party.”
According to the Winfield Police Department, Thomas G. Williams, 41, sold methamphetamine and pot to residents at Winfield Residential Care. He is also accused of doing drugs with residents and taking them to a Troy, Missouri hotel to “party.”
Authorities said they found the drugs and needles during a search.
Williams has been charged with distributing drugs in a protected place.
