ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a store in south St. Louis on New Year's Eve.
John Phillips, Jr, 39, is charged with robbery and armed criminal action.
Authorities alleging he threatened to kill the clerk if she did not open the cash register in 30 seconds.
He began to count "one Mississippi, two Mississippi," according to court documents.
The store was also hit by an armed robber back on December 19. In both incidents, the thief demanded money from the register before leaving the store.
