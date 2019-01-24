ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A Georgia man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at the Casino Queen in which a security guard was shot.
Darryl Muhammad, 42, of Marietta, Georgia is charged with armed robbery/discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated battery.
Police say he and two other suspects were armed with rifles when they walked into the Casino Queen just before 3:00 a.m. on September 17, 2017.
The three are accused of taking several cash drawers and shooting Larry Weber, a New Athens Fire Department Captain who is also a security guard at the casino.
Muhammad is being held in the Cobb County, Ga. Jail on a $1 million bond, pending extradition to Illinois.
The other two suspects are still at-large. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
