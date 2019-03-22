ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl in the Metro East.
Joseph L. Hughes, 27, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor and travelling across state lines to meet a minor.
Police say he was talking with a girl younger than 16 online. He eventually went to St. Clair County to meet and have sex with her.
Hughes is being held in the St. Louis City Jail on a $100,000 bond.
