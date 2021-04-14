ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage girl in the Metro East was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.
Joseph L. Hughes, 27, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor and travelling across state lines to meet a minor.
Police say he was talking with a 14-year-old girl and went to St. Clair County to meet and have sex with her in 2018. During his guilty plea, he told investigators he knew the girl's age from the beginning. He's been sentenced to 149 months in federal prison.
