ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles woman was reportedly raped by a man she met through an online dating feature.
Bennard Howard III is accused of meeting a woman through a Facebook dating service and raping her when he later went to meet her. Authorities said Howard and the woman exchanged text messages and communicated through social media for about three weeks before agreeing to meet up.
When the suspect went to the woman’s apartment last Thursday, he allegedly forced his way inside and raped her.
The victim identified Howard from a lineup. He was later charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and rape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.