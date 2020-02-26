Mug shot Bennard Howard III

Bennard Howard III is accused of raping a woman he met through a Facebook dating feature. 

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles woman was reportedly raped by a man she met through an online dating feature.

Bennard Howard III is accused of meeting a woman through a Facebook dating service and raping her when he later went to meet her. Authorities said Howard and the woman exchanged text messages and communicated through social media for about three weeks before agreeing to meet up.

When the suspect went to the woman’s apartment last Thursday, he allegedly forced his way inside and raped her.

The victim identified Howard from a lineup. He was later charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy and rape.

