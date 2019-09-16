MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri man accused of repeatedly raping his stepdaughter is facing a new charge.
Henry Leland, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assault, also failed to register as a sex offender, according to police.
READ: 'I was guided to be a sex slave by my parents;' Missouri woman says parents should have been locked up years ago
Leland’s stepdaughter Heather Helm has been waiting years to see his day in court.
“I was abused and I was taught wrong,” said Helm.
Helm says Leland sexually abused and assaulted her in their Jefferson County and St. Genevieve County homes, starting from when she was a young girl.
At the age of 14, she got pregnant. Leland is the father of her son.
In 2017, he and Helm’s biological mother Sandra Cissell were charged with dozens of counts of rape and sodomy.
Leland is already a convicted sex offender for sodomizing a 13-year-old in the 1990s.
News 4 tried contacting Leland at his listed addresses, but never heard back.
Authorities were alerted to people's claims he was no longer living where he was registered.
A Madison County Deputy went to check on Leland and discovered he'd moved, which generated the new charge of failing to register as a sex offender.
Leland was out on bond for the case involving his stepdaughter.
There has not been a determination as to whether his bond will now be revoked because of this new charge.
