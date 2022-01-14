ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man who faces dozens of charges and is accused of raping girls he met on Snapchat will start his trial in September, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Friday.

Charges allege Dominic Yocco, 22, lured several young girls to his home using Snapchat and other social media. He now faces 27 counts of sex crimes, including rape, statutory rape, sodomy and statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years old. He also faces one count of assault.

Florissant man accused of raping girls he met on Snapchat facing 28 new charges More victims have come forward after a St. Louis County man accused of assaulting and raping six young girls, including a 13-year-old girl, turned himself in.

Yocco posted the $250,000 cash-only bond with the condition he submit to electronic monitoring and not be in contact with his alleged victims. Yocco is not allowed to have female visitors at his home or use social media.