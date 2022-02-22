ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 38-year-old woman is dead after a man allegedly put her in a chokehold Sunday night. A friend of the woman identified her as Anitra Whitehead.
"And we lost a great person. She would walk in a room and no matter what she could make you laugh," said the friend, who asked News 4 not to identify her.
Tuesday, police charged 46-year-old Samuel Williams with involuntary first-degree manslaughter.
Police responded to a burglary call after 6 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3900 block of Dunnica Ave. When officers arrived, they found Whitehead unconscious after she was reportedly put in a chokehold.
According to the friend, Whitehead and Williams were the parents of a 1-year-old boy. She said Whitehead also had two other children, ages 3 and 7.
Frank L. Roberson III lives nearby and said he saw Whitehead at the home previously and heard her and Williams arguing.
"Yeah they argued, you know yelled at each other, said some words. But usually they just part and everything. But this is out of character. I've never known him to just hurt anybody," he said.
A check of court records found Williams pleaded guilty in 2007 to second-degree murder and felonious restraint. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
