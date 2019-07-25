FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is in custody after being accused of pushing a woman from a car and running over her arm in Franklin County.
Deputies said a 27-year-old woman from Roberstville went to a home in the 4300 block of Highway N and knocked on the door claiming that her arm was broken on Tuesday. The woman later told deputies she was pushed from a vehicle by her boyfriend and her arm and hand were run over by the vehicle.
The injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Later, deputies went to the 300 block of Holtwick Trail and conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said during the traffic stop deputies were able to find evidence of the assault and the suspect was taken into custody.
A warrant for felony domestic assault was then obtained against the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Karl C. Richardson. His cash-only bond was set at $50,000.
