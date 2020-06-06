Barry Brooks Mugshot

Police said Barry Brooks, 42, punched the elderly woman "who had the courage to stand up to him" while destroying property during a protest on May 31. 

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ferguson Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked an elderly woman during last week's violent protest.

If arrested, he could face third-degree assault and property damage charges.

St. Louis County police made six arrests; three for assault on law enforcement officers, one for destruction of property, one for unlawful possession of an explosive weapon, and one for an active warrant.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

