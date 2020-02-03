WARREN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of plotting to blow up the Warren County Courthouse.
Joseph Lumetta allegedly purchased fertilizer and gathered metal shavings after threatening that “if things don’t go my way in court, people way pay.” He also allegedly said “it will be like Timothy McVeigh” and threatened to kill anyone who would do “anything” to him, according to court documents. McVeigh was involved in the construction of a bomb used at the Oklahoma City Federal building in 1995.
Lumetta had a trial scheduled for Feb. 27, 2020 at the Warren County Courthouse.
The sheriff’s department said they were notified of the threat against the courthouse and its staff on Jan. 29, 2020.
Co-workers of Lumetta, who was employed at a powder coating business, reported that he had been acting strangely and using company tools and materials to build something covertly. That item was later described by deputies as a metal cylinder with welded end caps consistent with the shell of a pipe bomb.
When a search warrant was executed at Lumetta’s home on Chantilly Lane, a 10-pound bag of urea fertilizers, which is commonly associated with homemade explosive compounds, was found in his bedroom closet, court documents state.
The 35-year-old has been charged with an attempt to cause a catastrophe and an attempt to manufacture a prohibited weapon. His next court date will take place on Feb. 11.
