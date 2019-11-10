SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is accused of shooting a woman's boyfriend after demanding his money back from sex workers in north St. Louis County Saturday.
Police said Eric Moore Jr. had agreed to pay $60 to a prostitute for oral sex at a Budget Inn in Spanish Lake. Moore went to the inn and paid another female the money in exchange for a sex act. Police said at some point, Moore was upset for the short time he received in exchange for the money and demanded the cash back.
Moore was with three women in room 235 at the time. Police said Moore then pulled out a gun and demanded the money until one of the females handed the money back to him.
The women then screamed and one of their boyfriends, Darren Woods, came into the room to see what was going on. Woods was in room 234 before then. Police said Moore ended up shooting Woods several times, including to the head.
Woods was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 27 years old.
Police said Moore left the scene after shooting Woods and was later caught at his mother's house where he also lives.
A gun was found at Moore's home and police said it matched the shell casing from the crime scene at the inn.
Police said Moore admitted to shooting Woods.
Moore was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery. Moore is being held on a $300,000 bond.
Police said officers were called to the Budget Inn on 1405 Dunn Road around 9:10 a.m. Saturday to investigate the homicide.
