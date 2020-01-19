ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A North City man is accused of fleeing after he killed a 15-year-old girl in a crash on September 20, 2018.
Kenderick Moore, 26, of the 1500 block of N. Market, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Police said he was driving someone else’s Ford Focus without the owner’s permission when he crashed into another car near the intersection of Thrush and Florissant.
Devonna Riggins, who was 15 at the time, was killed in the wreck. Police said Moore took off from the scene.
Authorities said a DNA sample collected from the driver’s side airbag matched Moore’s DNA.
Police said Moore has not been arrested.
