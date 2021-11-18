'He was courageous' | Officer Timmins remembered at Tuesday funeral The life of fallen Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins was remembered at a funeral service Tuesday.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) –- Scott Hyden entered a plea of not guilty Thursday through his public defender in a Madison County courtroom for the killing of Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins.

Hyden is charged with killing Timmins at a Pontoon Beach gas station on Oct. 26. Official charges are two counts of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6. A time has not been set.

Officer Timmins, 36, had been an officer in Madison County for 14 years. The BackStoppers are assisting the officer’s family. A GoFundMe page has also been created.