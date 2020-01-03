EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of shooting three victims, one fatally, in East St. Louis just before Christmas.
Howard Doolin, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, armed and habitual criminal, armed robbery with discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm while on parole.
Police say all three shootings happened in separate locations on December 23.
Doolin is accused of fatally shooting James E. Shafer, and shooting and wounding Roneka Fair and Curtisha Warner.
Police say Doolin has felony convictions in Illinois and Missouri.
He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.