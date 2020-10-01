ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The man charged with killing a St. Louis police officer claims he has not received proper medical treatment for an injury sustained during his arrest.
Thomas Kinworthy is accused of fatally shooting Officer Tamarris Bohannon on Aug. 29.
During his arrest, Kinworthy reportedly suffered a broken nose. He claims he has not received proper treatment for the injury, which his attorney plans to request during a hearing Thursday morning.
The circuit attorney’s office did respond to the request, noting Kinworthy’s team only gave them a one-day notice of the hearing request as opposed to five days, which is protocol. They also argue the suspect has received medical attention for his injuries.
