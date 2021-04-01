ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is accused of killing his neighbor in North City Monday evening.
Damon Hill, 65, was found shot in the neck in the 5900 block of Dressell Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood just after 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Days after the fatal shooting, 48-year-old Antione Miller was charged with murder first, assault first and two counts of armed criminal action in the case.
According to court documents, Hill and Miller live near one another on Dressell Avenue. Witnesses reported that Hill was sitting in a parked car with two other people when Miller shot him. Home security footage in the area reportedly captured Miller in the area at the time of the shooting. A review of the license plate seen on camera confirmed that it was registered to Miller, authorities said.
