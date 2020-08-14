FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged following a deadly shooting early Thursday morning in Florissant.
Derrick J. Ayers, 27, was found fatally shot in the front doorway of a home in the 600 block Starlet at 3 a.m.
According to police, officers were told by a person who was inside the home at the time of the shooting they heard two male relatives arguing in the living room and then heard a gunshot.
Investigators determined it to be a domestic incident involving two brothers.
A day after the shooting, William T. Miller was charged with murder in the case. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail with no bond allowed.
