ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The man who was recently charged in a 26-year-old cold case will soon be extradited to the St. Louis area later this week.
Earl Webster Cox, 61, is charged with murder, kidnapping and sodomy. He is accused of kidnapping Angie Housman, 9, after she got off a school bus in St. Ann in 1993. Authorities say he then took her to a secluded area in St. Charles County, sexually assaulted her and tied her to a tree, leaving her to die.
READ: Man, 61, charged in 1993 cold case murder of Angie Housman
Cox is currently serving time at a federal facility in North Carolina and was deemed a “sexually dangerous person” by the courts for unrelated criminal convictions.
He is scheduled to arrive in the St. Louis area no later than Friday.
