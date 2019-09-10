ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges, accused of kidnapping a woman, almost running over an officer, leading officers on a chase and stealing several cars.
Timothy Vance, 33, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.
The incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. on September 1. Police said Vance was holding a woman at gunpoint at a home in the 1200 block of Turkey Run Drive. When they arrived, they said they heard a disturbance and a woman crying from inside the garage.
Police said they pounded on the garage door to announce that they were there before Vance started a car with the woman inside and drove out of the garage, almost hitting an officer. Police said an officer then fired a shot at the car.
Vance and the woman later abandoned the car in rural Phelps County and stole another car, police say. An officer later spotted the car they stole on I-44 near St. James and started to chase it into Crawford County where police say Vance and the woman abandoned the car and stole another vehicle.
Police said the two got out of the second stolen car before stealing a third. The two then wrecked the third car and fled on foot before being captured while trying to break into a home in Crawford County.
Officers later determined the woman was not an active participant in any of the crimes. She was released after being questioned.
Vance is being held in the Crawford County Jail.
