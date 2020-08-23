ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of kidnapping a woman in the middle of a break-up in north St. Louis County turned himself into officers Sunday afternoon.
Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department said 25-year-old Dariyon Moore called Easten Binnington over 50 times while in the process of breaking up late Saturday night. Binnington was with her friends at the time. At around 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Moore showed up at Binnington's friend's house in the 1300 block of Springhurst Drive, screaming and banging on the windows.
Binnington and her friends hid and locked themselves inside the bathroom. Moore eventually broke in through the back door and kicked the bathroom door open. He grabbed Binnington by the arm and forced her out of the house.
Witnesses told officers that Binnington yelled "no, don't take me." Moore forced Binnington in his car and drove away.
Police say Moore later dropped her off at the St. Louis County Jail and drove off. She was uninjued. He later turned himself in at the North County Precinct Police Station.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued “at large” warrants on Moore for one count of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree and burglary. Moore is currently not in custody.
