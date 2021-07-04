NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 57-year-old man is facing charges, accused of kidnapping a teen in St. Louis City and then sexually assaulting him in North County.
Jerome Anderson is charged with first-degree kidnapping. Police say Anderson kidnapped an 18-year-old boy with special needs from 5600 block of Martin Luther King in St. Louis City just before 8:00 p.m. Friday. He then took the victim to Velda City, where police say he sexually assaulted him.
Anderson was arrested Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge.
